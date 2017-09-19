Marana police ask for help finding suspect in vehicle burglaries

Several credit cards and a tablet were stolen.
Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say three malnourished horses have been seized from a woman in New River who says she was relying on transients to take care of the animals.
Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety are pursuing a suspect in the Sun Lakes area. According to DPS, The suspect ran over a undercover car.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide in Midtown after the body of a woman was found in an alley Sunday afternoon.
A "porch pirate" was caught on camera in a midtown neighborhood last week in a crime police tend to see a spike in around the holidays. But it’s happening now near Grant and Country Club roads.
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.
