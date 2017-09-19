Marana police ask for help finding suspect in vehicle burglaries

The suspect has a tattoo on his left forearm. (Source: Marana Police Department)

The suspect is described as white with light brown hair in a "man-bun" style and light facial hair. (Source: Marana Police Department)

Marana police are investigating several vehicle burglaries and would like the public's help in identifying a suspect.

According to police, the burglaries happened in the Gladden Farms neighborhood in the early morning hours of Sept. 10.

Several credit cards and a tablet were stolen.

A man seen in surveillance video of one of the incidents was later seen at a local Walmart, where he allegedly tried to use one of the stolen cards.

The suspect is described as white with light brown hair in a "man-bun" style, light facial hair and a tattoo on his left forearm. He was seen wearing a gray tank top, a black outer shirt, a blue bandana, jeans and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this man is urged to call 88-CRIME or Marana police at (520) 382-2000.

CRIME TEAM: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.