Rep. Grijalva arrested outside of Trump Tower

Rep. Raul Grijalva was arrested Tuesday during a protest outside of Trump Tower in New York.
Rep. Raul Grijalva was arrested Tuesday during a protest outside of Trump Tower in New York.
A 64-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 on Tuesday morning.
A 64-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 on Tuesday morning.
Several credit cards and a tablet were stolen.
Several credit cards and a tablet were stolen.
Tuesday is an exciting day for iPhone and iPad users as Apple gets ready to release iOS 11. Apple boasts the upgrade makes the iPhone more essential than ever to your everyday life.
Tuesday is an exciting day for iPhone and iPad users as Apple gets ready to release iOS 11. Apple boasts the upgrade makes the iPhone more essential than ever to your everyday life.
Athletes are cranking up their training for El Tour de Tucson, which means drivers will see them on the roadways, especially early in the morning as they try to beat the heat.
Athletes are cranking up their training for El Tour de Tucson, which means drivers will see them on the roadways, especially early in the morning as they try to beat the heat.
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.