Rep. Grijalva arrested outside of Trump Tower

Rep. Raul Grijalva was one of several people arrested Tuesday, Sept. 19, during a protest outside of Trump Tower in New York.

Grijalva, a Democrat from Tucson, is a well-known critic of President Donald Trump and has led protests and marches in the past.

According to the TheHill.com, Grijalva, Luis Gutierrez (Ill.) and Adriana Espaillat (N.Y.) were arrested during a rally to demand action on protecting DREAMers.

A Facebook post, attributed the following statement to Grijalva:

"I stood in front of Trump Tower today with a whole lot of DREAMers, immigrants and Americans to say enough to Trump and his criminalization of our immigrant communities,"

According to another post, Grijalva said he was arrested for civil disobedience.

Update: Raúl was taken into custody in front of Trump Tower for civil disobedience along with Rep. Gutierrez and Rep. Espaillat. pic.twitter.com/Mrh60C9aTT — Rep. Raúl Grijalva (@standwithraul) September 19, 2017

