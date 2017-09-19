Thanks, but no thanks: Amazon can't accept giant saguaro

Sun Corridor wanted to send this saguaro to Amazon in Seattle (Source: Tucson News Now)

Amazon said it can't accept the giant saguaro cactus Sun Corridor Inc. planned to send as part of the bid to get the company to make Tucson the home of its second headquarters.

Amazon News said on Twitter that the company can't accept gifts, not even "really cool ones."

Thx @SunCorridorInc! Unfortunately we can’t accept gifts (even really cool ones) so we donated it to @DesertMuseum ?? https://t.co/ZJPQfs44cq pic.twitter.com/Fot06Kgs9P — Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 19, 2017

Amazon has donated the cactus to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

We are really excited to receive our prickly present! ?? https://t.co/8LCNOdFfMP — Desert Museum (@desertmuseum) September 19, 2017

Sun Corridor Inc., an economic development group in southern Arizona, last week said it had wanted to deliver the 21-foot saguaro to Jeff Bezos at Amazon in Seattle.

The saguaro is not an endangered species, but is one of many plants in Arizona protected by the Native Plant Protection Act. According to the National Park Service, people wishing to remove a saguaro need permission from the landowner where the saguaro is growing and a permit from the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

Arctic Cactus on Prince Road said the cactus came from a landowner who was building a home and had to remove it.

Sun Corridor said the saguaro would be replanted at a terrarium in the Seattle area.

Amazon announced on Thursday Sept. 7, that it's looking for a second home with plenty of space for growth.

The company said the $5 billion project could hire as many as 50,000 new employees over the next 10 to 15 years, most exceeding $100,000 a year in earnings.

