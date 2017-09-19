Thanks, but no thanks: Amazon can't accept giant saguaro

Amazon can't accept the giant saguaro cactus Sun Corridor Inc. planned to send as part of the bid to get the company to make Tucson the home of its second headquarter.
Rep. Raul Grijalva was arrested Tuesday during a protest outside of Trump Tower in New York.
A 64-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 on Tuesday morning.
Several credit cards and a tablet were stolen.
Tuesday is an exciting day for iPhone and iPad users as Apple gets ready to release iOS 11. Apple boasts the upgrade makes the iPhone more essential than ever to your everyday life.
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.
A couple of Navy nurses are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.
