What's For Lunch: Greek Salad

Greek Salad that is easy to double or triple, depending on the crowd you have!
Greek Salad that is easy to double or triple, depending on the crowd you have!
Villa Peru is a new family-owned restaurant hosting a ceviche festival on Sept. 14-16. It will feature 12 ceviches, pisco cocktails, live music and more.
Villa Peru is a new family-owned restaurant hosting a ceviche festival on Sept. 14-16. It will feature 12 ceviches, pisco cocktails, live music and more.
Chef Maria Mazon joined us from Boca Tacos y Tequila for this week's What's For Lunch segment. We made "Salmon A La Plancha."
Chef Maria Mazon joined us from Boca Tacos y Tequila for this week's What's For Lunch segment. We made "Salmon A La Plancha."
Texas Roadhouse stopped by Fox 11 to show you how to make fall-off-the-bone ribs.
Texas Roadhouse stopped by Fox 11 to show you how to make fall-off-the-bone ribs.
Tanque Verde Ranch is in the middle of their Prickly Pear Harvest Event. Executive Chef Justin Macy joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to make Prickly Pear Margaritas.
Tanque Verde Ranch is in the middle of their Prickly Pear Harvest Event. Executive Chef Justin Macy joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to make Prickly Pear Margaritas.
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.
The new locations will be "cantina style," meaning they won't have a drive-through and will serve alcohol.
The new locations will be "cantina style," meaning they won't have a drive-through and will serve alcohol.
A parent says a Mid-South teacher went too far with an assignment about the 9/11 terror attacks.
A parent says a Mid-South teacher went too far with an assignment about the 9/11 terror attacks.