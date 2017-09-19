What's For Lunch: Greek Salad

Greek Salad

**easy to double or triple, depending on the crowd you have!**

2 cucumbers, peeled and diced

1/2 large red onion

2 tomatoes

1/4 cup crumbled feta (or more to taste)

1/2 cup Kalamata olives

olive oil

Coarse Kosher Salt

Greek Oregano (or equivalent)

Pepper

Garlic salt

Balsamic or red wine vinegar



Peel and dice cucumbers, dice or rough cut tomatoes, dice onions and place them into a bowl. Drizzle olive oil into bowl and coat the items lightly. Add about 1 tsp coarse Kosher salt, 1/4 tsp pepper and dash of garlic salt into the ingredients. Add 1/4 cup of the Balsamic or red wine vinegar and mix until coated. Taste the mixture and adjust the olive oil, vinegar and seasonings to your taste (salad should have a slight edge of vinegar flavor for that tang, but this recipe is entirely made for you to adjust to your taste). Once you get the salad tasting how you want it, add the feta cheese and Kalamata olives and give everything a gentle toss.

This salad is best when made no less than 30 minutes before you eat it.

HINT: You can pre-cut and mix the veggies and put them in the fridge dry until you are ready to mix and serve for that extra chill and crunch! Just bring the mixture out, add all the wet ingredients, seasonings and gently toss. Add the feta and olives last prior to serving!

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.