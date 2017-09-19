Tuesday's Tail: Waldo and Pinto

Meet this week's Tuesday's Tails, Waldo and Pinto!
Calling all reptile enthusiasts! It's that time of year again ... reptile and amphibian show and sale time. The show is happening Oct. 7 - 8 at the Tucson Expo Center.
According to a news release from Arizona Game and Fish Department, ten bats in the last month have been killed or injured when struck by ceiling fan blades, while seeking out hummingbird feeders.
"Kick back and relax while your dog gets a bath and enjoy a cold beer, all while you’re helping the homeless pets in our community,” said Steff Hunter, HSSA Events Manager in a news release.
“This new facility is going to be a game changer for PACC,” said Kristen Auerbach, PACC Director, in a recent news release. “The community support and anticipation around the construction has been incredible. The new PACC was designed with the care of the pets in mind and we can’t wait to open the doors to Phase I in December.”.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.
The new locations will be "cantina style," meaning they won't have a drive-through and will serve alcohol.
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.
