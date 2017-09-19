Tuesday's Tail: Waldo and Pinto

This week's Tuesday's Tails are Waldo and Pinto.

Waldo is a 7-year-old Chihuahua mix, who is a sweet and calm guy. He has had some dental work and needs a quiet place to recover.

Pinto is an 8-year-old Labrador retriever mix. He loves to be on the move and would make a great running buddy. Pinto appears to do well with other dogs his size.

Both Waldo’s and Pinto’s adoption fees have been waived due to their length of stay at the Pima Animal Care Center. Both will go home vaccinated, microchipped, and with a free vest visit voucher.

If you'd like to meet Waldo or Pinto, visit Pima Animal Care Center at 4000 N. Silverbell Road or call 520-724-5900.

