What Do you want us to Think about?

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13.

Each week – twice a week actually, I show up here – and talk to you about issues – I think are worth you Thinking About.

Past commentaries have covered topics ranging from the new TUSD Superintendent hire, to DACA, to ways that hopefully inspired you to get involved in our community.

Today, I’m simply asking you – what do YOU think people here in southern Arizona should think about? I can’t guarantee I’ll talk about every single one of them, but I will promise to consider ALL your ideas.

Let me know! And thanks!

