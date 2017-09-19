Fake law enforcement IDs, handgun found during smuggling attempt near Sierra Vista

A smuggling attempt by a Nevada man of two men from Mexico was stopped on Sunday, Sept. 17 near Sierra Vista, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brian A. Terry station were called in to assist law enforcement at Fort Huachuca, after they stopped a human smuggling attempt.

According to the release, Ft. Huachuca personnel encountered a 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by a man from Laughlin, Nevada, and two male passengers near one of the base's entrances.

During the investigation BP agents learned that the two passengers were Mexican nationals and were in the country illegally. The two were arrested and are now facing immigration violations, while the driver is facing charges for human smuggling.

BP agents searched the vehicle after the arrests and discovered fake law enforcement equipment, which included a realistic-looking handgun that fired BBs, as well as fraudulent federal identifications with the driver's information and photo.

The contraband was seized by the BP agents, and the car was impounded by Ft. Huachuca law enforcement.

