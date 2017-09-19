Fake law enforcement IDs, handgun found during smuggling attempt near Sierra Vista

A smuggling attempt by a Nevada man of two men from Mexico was stopped on Sunday, Sept. 17 near Sierra Vista, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
A smuggling attempt by a Nevada man of two men from Mexico was stopped on Sunday, Sept. 17 near Sierra Vista, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
The Arizona Supreme Court says a lesbian woman who is divorcing her spouse is entitled to parental rights under the U.S. Constitution even though a state law doesn't recognize those rights.
The Arizona Supreme Court says a lesbian woman who is divorcing her spouse is entitled to parental rights under the U.S. Constitution even though a state law doesn't recognize those rights.
Several credit cards and a tablet were stolen.
Several credit cards and a tablet were stolen.
Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say three malnourished horses have been seized from a woman in New River who says she was relying on transients to take care of the animals.
Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say three malnourished horses have been seized from a woman in New River who says she was relying on transients to take care of the animals.
Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety are pursuing a suspect in the Sun Lakes area. According to DPS, The suspect ran over a undercover car.
Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety are pursuing a suspect in the Sun Lakes area. According to DPS, The suspect ran over a undercover car.
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
A Middletown elementary school staff member is on paid administrative leave after she was accused of using a racial slur on social media.
A Middletown elementary school staff member is on paid administrative leave after she was accused of using a racial slur on social media.