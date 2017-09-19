Woman, dog rescued in the Tucson Mountains

A woman and her dog were rescued by crews from the Drexel Heights Fire District, the Pima County Sheriff's Department, and the Green Valley Fire District operating under Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) during a technical rescue incident at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Tucson Mountains.

According to a DHFD news release the woman lost her dog last week and after seeing a social media post from a hiker that found her dog and took pictures of it. The owner made arrangements with the hiker to meet at the last spot the dog had been seen.

While hiking in the steep terrain, the woman fell and injured herself, her mother was with her during the hike and called 911.

DHFD's Technical Rescue Team and SARA partners rescued both the dog and the dog's owner, according to the news release.

The woman was taken to Banner University Medical Center, while the dog was taken to a local veterinarian for care. Both are being treated for their injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

