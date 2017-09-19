Woman, dog rescued in the Tucson Mountains

Rep. Raul Grijalva was arrested Tuesday during a protest outside of Trump Tower in New York.
The team management said before the season started if it could get 4,000 fans a game, it would achieve its goal. It averaged 4,054.
A woman and her dog were rescued by crews from the Drexel Heights Fire District, the Pima County Sheriff's Department, and the Green Valley Fire District operating under Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) during a technical rescue incident at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Tucson Mountains.
A smuggling attempt by a Nevada man of two men from Mexico was stopped on Sunday, Sept. 17 near Sierra Vista, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
There are you-pick pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted houses and much more happening in October (some events are starting even sooner!)
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.
The owner dropped his wallet containing cash and credit cards when getting into his car.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
The new locations will be "cantina style," meaning they won't have a drive-through and will serve alcohol.
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.
