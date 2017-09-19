Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services hosting recruitment open houses

Interested in becoming a firefighter, an EMT, or a paramedic and live in the Sierra Vista area? Then here is some information you need to know.

The Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services is hosting two open houses for recruitment at Fire Station 3 at 675 Giulio Cesare Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon and again on Monday, Oct. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“Our team of firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs are excited to offer insight into what they do and the satisfaction they experience in service to our community,” Sierra Vista Fire Chief Ron York said in a recent news release. “We seek to hire passionate people with good values and provide them the training and support they need to be successful.”

Open house attendees will have a chance to meet members of the department and will get to tour the facilities. There will be a computer bank at the events for submitting applications for current job opportunities.

Refreshments will be provided and attendees can drop in at anytime during the open houses.

To learn more about current job opportunities within the department, go to www.SierraVistaAZ.gov and search for “fire & medical employment” or call (520) 417-4400.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.