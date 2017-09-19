APP EXTRA: Arizona's high cost of incarceration

Do you know how much of your tax money goes to corrections in Arizona?

Over the last decade, there have been huge cuts to state spending for universities, public safety, school facilities, and economic security.

Spending on K-12 education has gone up about 3 percent but funding for our prisons has gone up 28 percent.

