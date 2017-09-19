APP EXTRA: Pima County Attorney LaWall talks about drugs, prison and addicts

Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall has been a prosecutor for decades.

LaWall spoke with KOLD News 13 about drugs in prisons, how our state has ignored some ways to help addicts who are in prison, why public safety is more important than anything else to her and why lawmakers are ultimately in charge of changing how we handle drug addicts.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.