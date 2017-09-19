Pima Sheriff’s Lieutenant honored for service during Yavapai County wild fire

One of Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s own was recently honored for his service during a natural disaster.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors recognized the efforts of Pima County Sheriff’s Lt. Douglas Hanna with a citation for meritorious service for his actions and efforts in support of the response to the Goodwin Fire near Prescott.

Lt. Hanna was presented the recognition at the 2017 Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Preparedness Symposium in Scottsdale.

Lt. Hanna was deployed to Yavapai County at the request of the Pima County Office of Emergency Management to serve as the Planning Section Chief on the fire’s incident

management team.

His responsibilities included allocating resources, coordinating with the incident commanders and completing incident action plans. He worked with a team of about 20 emergency coordinators to manage the efforts of firefighters, first responders and service providers.

“As emergencies happen across the state we realize the limited capabilities of our agencies and recognize the need to support each other,” said Jeff Guthrie, Director of Pima County Office of Emergency Management. “No county emergency management office has the staff to support an extended operation without asking for help. Pima County Emergency Management is privileged to have a cadre of well trained personnel that we can call upon to assist when emergencies arise. It’ is always our intent to support our partners when asked and fortunately we have highly qualified professionals such as Lt. Hanna that rise to the occasion and deploy when requested to do so. Thank you Doug.”

Lt. Hanna was asked to help with the Goodwin Fire response effort for his expertise in the field of incident management, derived from years of experience and extensive training.

Before joining the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in 1996, Lt. Hanna was a firefighter in the New York City area. He currently serves as commander of the Tucson Mountain District.

