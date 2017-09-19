Wildcat men's hoops releases full schedule

Tucson, AZ (Tucson News Now) – Arizona men’s basketball schedule has been released and, good news fans, no game tips of at 9:00 p.m. In fact the latest game tips off at 8:30 at Washington State while the latest home game begins at 8:15. Plus all Pac-12 home games will be Thursday and Saturday. Just like the olden days! Take a look here and plan accordingly.

Arizona 2017-2018 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Home games are in bold.

Oct. 20 Red-Blue game (intrasquad scrimmage 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 Eastern New Mexico (exhibition), 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 Chico State (exhibition), 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 NAU, 6 p.m.

Nov. 12 UMBC, 4 p.m. (Battle 4 Atlantis add-on game)

Nov. 16 Cal State Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Nov. 22 North Carolina State at Nassau, Bahamas, 5 p.m. (Battle 4 Atlantis first-round game)

Nov. 23. SMU or Northern Iowa at Nassau, Bahamas, TBA (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Nov. 24. Villanova, Purdue, Tennessee, Western Kentucky or Northern Iowa at Nassau, Bahamas, TBA. (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Nov. 29 Long Beach State, 6 p.m

Dec. 2 at UNLV, 8 p.m.

Dec. 5 Texas A&M (at Phoenix), 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 Alabama, 8 p.m.

Dec. 16 at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Dec 18 North Dakota State, 7 p.m.

Dec 21 Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30 ASU, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4 at Utah, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6 at Colorado, noon

Jan. 11 Oregon State, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 Oregon, noon

Jan. 17 at Cal, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25 Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 at WSU, 8 p.m.

Feb. 3 at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 UCLA, 8 p.m.

Feb. 10 USC, 8:15 p.m.

Feb. 15 at ASU, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 at OSU, 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Oregon, TBA

March 1 Stanford, 8 p.m.

March 3 California, TBA

March 7-10 Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas

March 14-18 NCAA Tournament first/second rounds

March 21-25 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16/Elite Eight

March 31-April 2 NCAA Tournament Final Four