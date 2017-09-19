Human smuggling attempt stopped by AZ DPS, Border Patrol

Three people were arrested after a traffic stop near Tombstone,catches the driver and the two people he attempted to smuggle into the U.S.

According to a recent U.S. Customs and Border Patrol news release, BP agents assisted an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper during a routine traffic stop on East State Route 80, just outside of Tombstone on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The trooper stopped a 2000 Lincoln Town car for the violation, calling in assistance from a BP agent with a canine. According to the release the CBP canine sniffed around the car in an open-air inspection and alerted to an odor it is trained to detect coming from the vehicle.

The BP agent and the trooper opened the trunk and found two men, dressed in camouflage, hiding inside. Both men were identified as Mexican nationals that were in the country illegally. They are now facing charges for immigration violations.

The driver, a 52-year-old man from Phoenix has been arrested and faces charges of human smuggling.

According to the release this is only one of several smuggling attempts that have been stopped this month. BP agents with the Tucson Sector have seized nearly a dozen vehicle and arrested more than 12 smugglers and 17 undocumented aliens, so far in September.

