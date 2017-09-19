Human smuggling attempt stopped by AZ DPS, Border Patrol

Arizona puts more women behind bars than most states in the country and a majority of the inmates are there for non-violent drug offenses.
According to a recent U.S. Customs and Border Patrol news release, BP agents assisted an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper during a routine traffic stop on East State Route 80, just outside of Tombstone on Sunday, Sept. 17.
A smuggling attempt by a Nevada man of two men from Mexico was stopped on Sunday, Sept. 17 near Sierra Vista, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
The Arizona Supreme Court says a lesbian woman who is divorcing her spouse is entitled to parental rights under the U.S. Constitution even though a state law doesn't recognize those rights.
Several credit cards and a tablet were stolen.
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.
The owner dropped his wallet containing cash and credit cards when getting into his car.
Kansas City police said they found Randy Potter's decomposed body in his vehicle eight months after he disappeared.
The defense is expected to call a number of witnesses to the stand as the murder trial of Holly Bobo continues in its second week.
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
The new locations will be "cantina style," meaning they won't have a drive-through and will serve alcohol.
