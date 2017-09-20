New security checkpoint opens at TIA

Airport officials hope flying out of Tucson International Airport will get a whole lot easier.

A new security checkpoint for passengers departing on Southwest and United airlines opened Wednesday morning.

The new checkpoint is larger with more lanes. It also allow more natural light to come it, so passengers can better see what they are doing.

The new checkpoint includes a composure area, a space where travelers can put on their shoes and get their bags together.

By updating this checkpoint, there will be more space for restaurants and shops. Airport officials said that was one of their biggest complaints.

This new checkpoint cost $4.5 million and was paid for through airport funds not state or city taxes.

Another change to the airport is a new restaurant option. Over the weekend, Noble Hops opened. It allow travelers to grab a bite to eat before the go through security.

