New security checkpoint opens at TIA

According to police, the incident happened at North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street and the victim may have suffered serious injuries. Drivers should avoid the area.
The Consulate of Mexico in Tucson is helping residents connect with Mexico City relatives after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the area. People across the U.S. are reaching out to their local consulates to connect with their loved ones in Mexico City.
Today, I’m simply asking you – what do YOU think people here in southern Arizona should think about? I can’t guarantee I’ll talk about every single one of them, but I will promise to consider ALL your ideas.
Airport officials hope flying out of Tucson International Airport will get a whole lot easier. A new security checkpoint for passengers departing on Southwest and United airlines opened Wednesday morning.
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
