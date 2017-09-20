Mexican Consulate, US government offer help after earthquake

The flag at Consulado de Mexico en Tucson lowered to half staff after the earthquake (Source: Tucson News Now)

The Consulate of Mexico in Tucson is helping residents connect with Mexico City relatives after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the area.

[Lee aquí en español: Consulado de México en Tucson ayudando a conectar familiares tras terremoto]

People across the U.S. are reaching out to their local consulates to connect with their loved ones in Mexico City.

The local agency in Tucson serves people living in Pima and Pinal counties.

The Consul, Ricardo Pineda Albarran, said his office has been busy taking calls from people worried about their families and friends.

Albarran said consulates across the country are in contact with authorities working to connect family members.

If you need help locating your relatives, the Mexican government has a 24/7 hotline available. The number is 1-855-463-6395.

The U.S. government also has a helpline available. The number is 202-501-4444 or 1-800-407-4747 (press option 0) or visit

www.travel.state.gov.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.