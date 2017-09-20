Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run collision

The intersection of North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street was closed because of the incident. (Source: Google Maps)

Tucson police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a person injured on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

According to police, the incident happened at North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street and the victim may have suffered serious injuries.

Police are looking for the suspect, who is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s, with dreadlocks, and wearing a white tank top. If you see someone matching this description, police want you to call 911.

Police have closed the intersection, so drivers should avoid the area. Police said at 11:45 a.m. that the intersection would be closed for several hours.

No further details were immediately available.

TPD working a serious injury hit & run collision at Alvernon/Pima involving a pedestrian. Intersection is CLOSED. Use alternate route pic.twitter.com/OumjgAdz1L — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) September 20, 2017

