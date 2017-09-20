USGS: Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Japan

The U.S. Geological Survey said a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Japan Wednesday.

The USGS said the epicenter was about 175 miles east of Kamaishi in the Pacific Ocean.

Casualties have not yet been reported.

Check back for updates to this story.

