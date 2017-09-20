USGS: Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Japan - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

USGS: Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Japan

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: USGS) (Source: USGS)

The U.S. Geological Survey said a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Japan Wednesday.

The USGS said the epicenter was about 175 miles east of Kamaishi in the Pacific Ocean.

Casualties have not yet been reported.

Check back for updates to this story.

