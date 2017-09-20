Pima Co liquor theft suspects stuff bottles into clothes, purse - Tucson News Now

Pima Co liquor theft suspects stuff bottles into clothes, purse

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
(Source: PCSD) (Source: PCSD)
(Source: PCSD) (Source: PCSD)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ ( Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for two women who are suspected of stealing liquor from the CVS at 4748 E. Sunrise Drive.

PCSD said the two entered the store on Aug. 16 after 3 p.m., took multiple bottles of liquor from a locked cabinet, and shoved the bottles into their clothes and a purse.

Surveillance video shows the suspects cutting the locks on the cabinet.

The first suspect is described as a black woman in her 30s, with black hair possibly tied in a bun. She is approximately 5-foot-7 with a thin build. She was wearing a black sleeveless shirt and a long multicolored dress.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in her 30s, with dark wavy hair. She is approximately 5-foot-5 with a heavy build. She was wearing a multicolored dress and carrying a pink purse.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to 88-CRIME by call or text. You can also submit tips online at 88crime.org.

