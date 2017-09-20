Pet Pals: Meet Liko! - Tucson News Now

Pet Pals: Meet Liko!

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This week's Pet Pal is "Liko."

This sweet 2-year-old Labrador retriever mix is very affectionate.

He loves to play and go on walks. He has some energy, so he needs a family willing to give him plenty of exercise.

If you'd like to meet Liko, call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.

HSSAZ is also holding its "World Rabies Day" event on Sept. 28.

They're offering 100 free rabies vaccinations for dogs. World Rabies Day runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2450 N. Kelvin Boulevard.

For more information visit www.hssaz.org.

