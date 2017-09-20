Pet Pals: Meet Liko!

This sweet 2-year-old Labrador retriever mix is very affectionate. If you'd like to meet Liko, call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.
This sweet 2-year-old Labrador retriever mix is very affectionate. If you'd like to meet Liko, call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.
Meet this week's Tuesday's Tails, Waldo and Pinto!
Meet this week's Tuesday's Tails, Waldo and Pinto!
Calling all reptile enthusiasts! It's that time of year again ... reptile and amphibian show and sale time. The show is happening Oct. 7 - 8 at the Tucson Expo Center.
Calling all reptile enthusiasts! It's that time of year again ... reptile and amphibian show and sale time. The show is happening Oct. 7 - 8 at the Tucson Expo Center.
According to a news release from Arizona Game and Fish Department, ten bats in the last month have been killed or injured when struck by ceiling fan blades, while seeking out hummingbird feeders.
According to a news release from Arizona Game and Fish Department, ten bats in the last month have been killed or injured when struck by ceiling fan blades, while seeking out hummingbird feeders.
"Kick back and relax while your dog gets a bath and enjoy a cold beer, all while you’re helping the homeless pets in our community,” said Steff Hunter, HSSA Events Manager in a news release.
"Kick back and relax while your dog gets a bath and enjoy a cold beer, all while you’re helping the homeless pets in our community,” said Steff Hunter, HSSA Events Manager in a news release.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.
Authorities say Oklahoma City officers who opened fire on a man who was approaching them holding a metal pipe apparently didn't hear witnesses yelling that the man was deaf.
Authorities say Oklahoma City officers who opened fire on a man who was approaching them holding a metal pipe apparently didn't hear witnesses yelling that the man was deaf.
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.