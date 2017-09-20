Oro Valley hosting fall community academy - Tucson News Now

Oro Valley hosting fall community academy

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Join Town staff and special guest speakers for a six-class series to learn more about your community and local government. Attendance is free for all community members and includes course materials. Classes are held in Town Hall Council Chambers (11000 N. La Cañada Drive), from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following Thursdays:

  • Oct. 12 – Welcome to Oro Valley
  • Oct. 19 – Understanding Community Finances and Services
  • Oct. 26 – Maintaining Public Infrastructure and Resources
  • Nov. 2 – Making Land Use Decisions
  • Nov. 16 – Reviewing Development Projects
  • Nov. 30 – Economic Vitality and Creating Community Destinations

There are also optional field trips for public art and the Planning and Zoning Commission available to those who may be interested.
 
A group graduation will be held during the Dec. 6 Town Council meeting at 6 p.m. 
 
Space is limited, so please register by Oct. 9, 2017. Click here for online registration.
 
For more information,visit www.orovalleyaz.gov  or contact Jeanna Ancona at jancona@orovalleyaz.gov or 520-229-5062.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    Tucson Police: Suspect in hit and run now in custody

    Tucson Police: Suspect in hit and run now in custody

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:54:54 GMT

    According to police, the incident happened at North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street and the victim may have suffered serious injuries.   

    According to police, the incident happened at North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street and the victim may have suffered serious injuries.   

  • New Marriott AC brings with it new vibe downtown

    New Marriott AC brings with it new vibe downtown

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:52:12 GMT
    Marriott AC bar lounge area. (Source: Tucson News Now)Marriott AC bar lounge area. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The Marriott AC design was introduced in Spain and quickly spread throughout Europe before coming to the US six years ago. There are now 20 of them nationwide.

    The Marriott AC design was introduced in Spain and quickly spread throughout Europe before coming to the US six years ago. There are now 20 of them nationwide.

  • Raining money at Biosphere 2

    Raining money at Biosphere 2

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:51:31 GMT
    Visitors to Biosphere 2 (Source: Tucson News Now)Visitors to Biosphere 2 (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The money will be spent not only in understanding nature and its effect it has on humans, but also repairing the 25-year-old building. 

    The money will be spent not only in understanding nature and its effect it has on humans, but also repairing the 25-year-old building. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly