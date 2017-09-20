Oro Valley hosting fall community academy

Join Town staff and special guest speakers for a six-class series to learn more about your community and local government. Attendance is free for all community members and includes course materials. Classes are held in Town Hall Council Chambers (11000 N. La Cañada Drive), from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following Thursdays:

Oct. 12 – Welcome to Oro Valley

Oct. 19 – Understanding Community Finances and Services

Oct. 26 – Maintaining Public Infrastructure and Resources

Nov. 2 – Making Land Use Decisions

Nov. 16 – Reviewing Development Projects

Nov. 30 – Economic Vitality and Creating Community Destinations

There are also optional field trips for public art and the Planning and Zoning Commission available to those who may be interested.



A group graduation will be held during the Dec. 6 Town Council meeting at 6 p.m.



Space is limited, so please register by Oct. 9, 2017. Click here for online registration.



For more information,visit www.orovalleyaz.gov or contact Jeanna Ancona at jancona@orovalleyaz.gov or 520-229-5062.

