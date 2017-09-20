Casa Grande Ruins begins extended seasonal hours on Oct. 1 - Tucson News Now

Casa Grande Ruins begins extended seasonal hours on Oct. 1

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CASA GRANDE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

As the heat of summer begins to subside in the Southern Arizona forecast, Casa Grande Ruins National Monument will resume extended operating hours of 9 am to 5 pm on Oct. 1 through the months that the monument receives higher visitation. 

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument will resume reduced seasonal hours of 9 am until 4 pm on May 1, 2018 as the temperatures begin to climb and visitation slows. 
 
Casa Grande Ruins National Monument experiences it highest visitation between from Oct. 1 to April 30 each year, extending their hours. However, summer brings temperatures exceeding 100 degrees and visitation decreases dramatically, with the Monument hours reduced from May 1 to Sept. 30.

Throughout the year, the Monument is opened daily except for the holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Independence Days.   

