Port of San Luis CBP Officers seize $776K in drugs

Last week U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis arrested two and seized more than 93 pounds of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine during separate encounters on Friday, Sept. 15.

The first incident occurred when officers stopped a 2004 Hummer H2 for secondary inspection. A CBP canine alerted officers to the possibility of drugs in the vehicle's rocker panels.

Officers searched the vehicle and discovered 22 pounds of cocaine, 35 pounds of methamphetamine, and more than 2 pounds of heroin. According to CBP the drugs were worth a combined estimate of $396,000.

During a second stop a 2010 Dodge truck was pulled for secondary inspection after a CBP canine alerted officers to possible drugs in the vehicle. Officers searched the truck and found 34 pounds of cocaine hidden in the firewall behind the dash. It was worth an estimated $380,000.

Both vehicles and all the drugs were seized and the drivers - both from Mexico were arrested and now face narcotics smuggling charges. According to CBP, the suspects have been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

