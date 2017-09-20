Port of San Luis CBP Officers seize $776K in drugs - Tucson News Now

Port of San Luis CBP Officers seize $776K in drugs

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Drugs seized in San Luis (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Drugs seized in San Luis (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
San Luis, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Last week U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis arrested two and seized more than 93 pounds of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine during separate encounters on Friday, Sept. 15.

The first incident occurred when officers stopped a 2004 Hummer H2 for secondary inspection. A CBP canine alerted officers to the possibility of drugs in the vehicle's rocker panels.  

Officers searched the vehicle and discovered 22 pounds of cocaine, 35 pounds of methamphetamine, and more than 2 pounds of heroin.  According to CBP the drugs were worth a combined estimate of $396,000.  

During a second stop a 2010 Dodge truck was pulled for secondary inspection after a CBP canine alerted officers to possible drugs in the vehicle.  Officers searched the truck and found 34 pounds of cocaine hidden in the firewall behind the dash.  It was worth an estimated $380,000. 

Both vehicles and all the drugs were seized and the drivers - both from Mexico were arrested and now face narcotics smuggling charges. According to CBP, the suspects have been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • breaking

    Tucson Police: Suspect in hit and run now in custody

    Tucson Police: Suspect in hit and run now in custody

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:54:54 GMT

    According to police, the incident happened at North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street and the victim may have suffered serious injuries.   

    According to police, the incident happened at North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street and the victim may have suffered serious injuries.   

  • Port of San Luis CBP Officers seize $776K in drugs

    Port of San Luis CBP Officers seize $776K in drugs

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:37:34 GMT
    Drugs seized in San Luis (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Drugs seized in San Luis (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    Last week U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis arrested two and seized more than 93 pounds of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine during separate encounters on Friday, Sept. 15. 

    Last week U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis arrested two and seized more than 93 pounds of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine during separate encounters on Friday, Sept. 15. 

  • Cross-border slaying: Can dead teen's family sue US agent?

    Cross-border slaying: Can dead teen's family sue US agent?

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 4:35 AM EDT2017-09-20 08:35:26 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:31:04 GMT
    A federal appeals court hears arguments on whether a federal border patrol agent can be sued in United States courts for shooting across the border and killing a Mexican teenager in 2010.
    A federal appeals court hears arguments on whether a federal border patrol agent can be sued in United States courts for shooting across the border and killing a Mexican teenager in 2010.
    •   
Powered by Frankly