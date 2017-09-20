Raining money at Biosphere 2

The University of Arizona Biosphere 2 announced Wednesday, Sept. 20 that the facility will get a $30 million gift to continue environmental research in Tucson.

The money will be spent not only in understanding nature and its effect it has on humans, but also repairing the 25-year-old building.

Guide, Mark Little has been giving tours at Biosphere 2 for five years. “Folks are becoming more interested. You can hear them on the tours talking about, ‘What’s happening with the climate? What's happening in Florida and in Texas?’ That excitement is what makes me excited to come to work. That energy is what makes my job fun.”

But fun can’t be had without funding.

“We need the support that financial support. We just can’t have the word of support. We need the final support to keep things happening.” Biosphere Researcher Katie Morgan said.

The $30 million gift is one of the largest the lab has ever gotten. The donation comes from Edward P. Bass, one of the founders of Biosphere 2, which is located at 32540 S. Biosphere Road, Oracle 85739.

