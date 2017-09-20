WATCH: KOLD News 13 Crime Team special - Tucson News Now

WATCH: KOLD News 13 Crime Team special

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

From home and personal defense to the scams you need to watch out for, our KOLD News 13 Crime Team special was all about keeping you safe.

Below is a list of the topics we covered during the show Wednesday night.

Following the show, Dan Marries and Brooke Wagner hosted a Facebook Live question-and-answer session with representatives from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Security Screen Masters, Marana Police Department and Oro Valley Police Department.

You can watch it below.

