UA students planning to help Mexico City

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has once again made the top 25 list of museums in the United States, that is according to an algorithm from travel site Trip Advisor.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has once again made the top 25 list of museums in the United States, that is according to an algorithm from travel site Trip Advisor.
From home and personal defense to the scams you need to watch out for, the KOLD News 13 Crime Team special is about keeping you safe.
From home and personal defense to the scams you need to watch out for, the KOLD News 13 Crime Team special is about keeping you safe.
The money will be spent not only in understanding nature and its effect it has on humans, but also repairing the 25-year-old building.
The money will be spent not only in understanding nature and its effect it has on humans, but also repairing the 25-year-old building.
Someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, or representative of the court has been calling residents in Pima County, telling them they are being contacted due to a "failure to appear" for jury duty.
Someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, or representative of the court has been calling residents in Pima County, telling them they are being contacted due to a "failure to appear" for jury duty.
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.
South Carolina is now part of an Amber Alert issued for an infant reported missing out of North Carolina and the parents accused of taking her are charged with felony child abuse.
South Carolina is now part of an Amber Alert issued for an infant reported missing out of North Carolina and the parents accused of taking her are charged with felony child abuse.