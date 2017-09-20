UA students planning to help Mexico City

They keep their eyes glued to their television or phone screen, watching and listening to the video from the devastation in Mexico City, following Tuesday's deadly earthquake.

These U of A students feel a connection to the people and feel for them and what they’re going through.

The UA student chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) are taking action and are in the planning stage of getting aid to the folks in Mexico City. They have been told that some of the items needed include clothing, batteries, and canned food.

Carmen Valencia and David Pujol and the members of the group have been working hard to get help to Mexico City, to let people know that they care.

Valencia has friends and family in the city. She told us on Tuesday she had trouble getting in contact with them. It was frustrating and she got a little emotional talking about it. But finally she was able to contact them and find out they’re doing fine.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20 they were spending time in the journalism lounge working on a plan, which right now is to place five donation boxes or centers around campus. One of those locations will be the Marshall Building on Park. A donation drive will begin next week.

