BP agents stop drug, human smuggling attempts - Tucson News Now

BP agents stop drug, human smuggling attempts

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Drug bundles found inside a 1996 Ford Taurus. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Drug bundles found inside a 1996 Ford Taurus. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Two people found in trunk of 2016 Ford Fiesta. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Two people found in trunk of 2016 Ford Fiesta. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Five people were arrested and 44 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by Border Patrol agents from the Nogales Station on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at an Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint. 

The first incident occurred before 6 a.m. Tuesday when BP agents stopped a 1996 Ford Taurus for secondary inspection, after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs inside.  Agents discovered several packages of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $132,000.  

Both the driver, a 35-year-old from Mexico and his 37-year-old passenger, a resident of the U.S. were arrested and now face narcotics smuggling charges. Agents seized the drugs and vehicle turning them over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for processing. 

Later on Tuesday, agents stopped a 2016 Ford Fiesta for a secondary inspection after a CBP canine alerted to agents a scent it was trained to detect.  According to the CBP release agents opened the trunk and found two men hiding.  

BP agents arrested the driver, a 20-year-old Tucson woman, she now faces charges for human smuggling.  According to the release the two men, both Mexican nationals were arrested and are being processed for immigration violations. 

