Pima County residents warned about jury duty scam

The episode is known to special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors and is likely of interest to them as they look into whether Trump's actions as president amount to improper efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation.
The episode is known to special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors and is likely of interest to them as they look into whether Trump's actions as president amount to improper efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation.
The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.
The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.
At least 16 vehicles were vandalized on Tucson's west side sometime late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
At least 16 vehicles were vandalized on Tucson's west side sometime late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
Someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, or representative of the court has been calling residents in Pima County, telling them they are being contacted due to a "failure to appear" for jury duty.
Someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, or representative of the court has been calling residents in Pima County, telling them they are being contacted due to a "failure to appear" for jury duty.
Robert Canales, 31, faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of child molestation.
Robert Canales, 31, faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of child molestation.
The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.
The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.
More than 2,000 fans were outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.
More than 2,000 fans were outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.
Instagram user my_aussie_gal posted the video last week of her dog, Secret, pulling a sled up a snow-topped hill, stepping aboard and taking a ride.
Instagram user my_aussie_gal posted the video last week of her dog, Secret, pulling a sled up a snow-topped hill, stepping aboard and taking a ride.
Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.
Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.
One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire. Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.
One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire. Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.