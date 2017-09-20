Pima County warning residents jury duty scammers getting more aggressive

Someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, or representative of the court has been calling residents in Pima County, telling them they are being contacted due to a "failure to appear" for jury duty.
The Phoenix Police Department has started searching a Buckeye-area landfill for the body of a woman who has been missing for months.
Attorney Brick Storts, who represents Emanuel "Book" Richardson in Tucson, said his legal team sent a letter of appeal to the university in the days after the suspension.
Arizona DPS troopers arrested two suspects who they say fired shots at troopers Sunday morning.
Apparently traditional methods of robbery just don’t cut it anymore. Instead of breaking a window or picking a lock, two Phoenix burglars broke a hole through the wall between two businesses and crawled through the drywall to get into a PQH Wireless store.
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.
