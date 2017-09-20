Travel site lists Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum among top 25 in U.S.

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has once again made the top 25 list of museums in the United States, that is according to an algorithm from travel site Trip Advisor.

ASDM is listed as #18 out of 25, with many of the top museums located in larger cities, like New York, Chicago and Washington D.C.

Winners were determined by the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for museums across the globe and right here in the U.S. that have been gathered over a 12-month period.

According to Trip Advisor:

With 37 percent planning to visit a museum this fall, Travelers exploring a famous museum or discovering a new one can be the highlight of a trip. This year’s Travelers’ Choice Museum award winners belong on a must-visit list.

The top five museums are:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art; New York, NY The National WWII Museum; New Orleans, LA Art Institute of Chicago; Chicago, IL National 9/11 Memorial & Museum; New York, NY USS Midway Museum; San Diego, California

For the complete list of winners from the 2017 Travelers’ Choice awards for Museums go to: www.TripAdvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Museums.

