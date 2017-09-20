Crash with wires down closes Escalante near Davis-Monthan AFB

Escalante Road at Calle Polar, near the Wilmot Gate to Davis-Monthan has been closed due to a crash with downed power lines, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

The road is closed in all directions, according to a TFD tweet.

Auto accident with wires down, Escalante shut down in all directions near Calle Polar avoid the area, Firefighters are on scene — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) September 21, 2017

According to police the driver may have been impaired when he crashed into the power pole and ended up just off the road at a curve.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Power is still on in this neighborhood, and crews are working on the downed lines.

TPD working a single vehicle collision into a pole (minor inj) on Calle Polar/Escalante. Road will be CLOSED until AM to repair the pole. pic.twitter.com/JBD2cV0LlV — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) September 21, 2017

No word on when this road might re-open. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.