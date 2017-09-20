Crash with wires down closes Escalante near Davis-Monthan AFB - Tucson News Now

breaking

Crash with wires down closes Escalante near Davis-Monthan AFB

By Tucson News Now Staff
Vehicle in crash on Escalante Road (Source: James Marques) Vehicle in crash on Escalante Road (Source: James Marques)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Escalante Road at Calle Polar, near the Wilmot Gate to Davis-Monthan has been closed due to a crash with downed power lines, according to the Tucson Fire Department. 

The road is closed in all directions, according to a TFD tweet. 

According to police the driver may have been impaired when he crashed into the power pole and ended up just off the road at a curve.  

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Power is still on in this neighborhood, and crews are working on the downed lines.

No word on when this road might re-open. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible. 

