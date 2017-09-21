Tucson police: pedestrian in hit and run has died, still searching for suspect

One of the victims in the hit and run on East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way has died, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.

Officers from Operations Division Midtown responded to the scene around 10:45 a.m. and learned that the driver of a truck had struck a man and a woman who had been waiting at a bus stop.

According to the release the driver left the scene and officers began searching the area, while emergency crews treated the man and woman. Both were transported to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the woman is listed as serious.

TPD detectives with Traffic Investigations Unit continued the investigation and learned that the driver of a gray 2011 Nissan Titan had been traveling southbound on Alvernon Way and made a turn onto eastbound Pima Street, while speeding. According to TPD, the driver lost control of the truck and veered off the road and struck the bus bench on the south side of the street, hitting both victims.

The driver of the truck left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, heading eastbound from the crash scene.

The suspect is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old with dreadlocks.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrest has been made at this time. Detectives are urging anyone information related to this incident to please call 88-CRIME (you can remain anonymous).

