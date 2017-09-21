Tucson police: pedestrian in hit and run has died, still searching for suspect

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
One of the victims in the hit and run on East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way has died, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
One of the victims in the hit and run on East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way has died, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has once again made the top 25 list of museums in the United States, that is according to an algorithm from travel site Trip Advisor.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has once again made the top 25 list of museums in the United States, that is according to an algorithm from travel site Trip Advisor.
From home and personal defense to the scams you need to watch out for, the KOLD News 13 Crime Team special is about keeping you safe.
From home and personal defense to the scams you need to watch out for, the KOLD News 13 Crime Team special is about keeping you safe.
The money will be spent not only in understanding nature and its effect it has on humans, but also repairing the 25-year-old building.
The money will be spent not only in understanding nature and its effect it has on humans, but also repairing the 25-year-old building.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.