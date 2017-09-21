Wilson climbing the UA charts

Senior running back Nick Wilson entered his senior season having already cemented himself as one of Arizona's all-time leading rushers.

The senior from Fresno, California is currently ninth all-time at Arizona with 2,550 rushing yards on 446 carries.

After missing the Houston game due to an injured ankle, Wilson returned to the field for the Wildcats 63-16 win at UTEP gaining 39 yards on 13 carries.

He can pass David Adams for eighth all-time at Arizona with just 21 yards Friday night against Utah and a 1,000-yard season, could vault Wilson to as high as fourth all-time at UA.

Wilson has 28 career rushing touchdowns to his credit, which is tied with Nic Grigsby for third all-time in school history.

He rushed for a freshman-record 1,375 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2014 and has battled injuries the past two seasons, being held to 189 carries over two years.

Wilson’s ability certainly hasn't dipped, however, as he still has averaged 5.6 yards per carry.

For his career, Wilson is averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He's also proven to be a capable pass catcher with 18 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in his career.

David Kelly contributed to this story.