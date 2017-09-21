Arizona Volleyball opens Pac-12 play at rival Sun Devils

Arizona volleyball (6-3) is set to begin the Pac-12 schedule after a wrapping nonconference play with a 2-1 showing at the Wildcat Classic last weekend.

The first of 10 straight conference weekends opens with rival Arizona State in Tempe on Thursday (8 p.m. MST) in the first Territorial Cup Series competition of 2017-18.

Conference play begins with seven of the Pac-12’s teams ranked but the Wildcats and Sun Devils are not in that group.

UA will then return home to host Washington State on Saturday (6 p.m. MST).

Arizona's match vs. Arizona State (10-2) will be the first of 13 televised matches on the Pac-12 Networks.

Daron Sutton and Al Scates will have the call on Pac-12 Arizona for the territorial cup match.

Arizona holds a 33-30 series lead over Arizona State since the two schools became Pac-12 Conference volleyball members in 1986.

David Kelly contributed to this story.