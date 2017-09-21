Pima J-TED students head to Houston to help rebuild

A group of high school students from Tucson are headed to Houston in two and a half weeks to help victims of Harvey rebuild.

These students are part of the Pima J-TED program for construction. So, the skills they are learning in class will be put to use.

Jim Lucklow teaches Construction Technologies. He said after hearing and seeing all the devastation in Houston he wanted to help, and his students stepped up.

Ceser Teddei is a senior in the program and is going to Houston. He joined J-TED when he was a junior and only knew how to use a screwdriver and hammer. Now, he said he knows how to do electrical work and carpentry.

He is excited to use those skills to help people who lost everything.

“It is a great opportunity to go out and help people who are suffering right now,” he said.

Luckow said they are taking the trip during their fall break and will be there for a week. The plan is to help them clean-up, remodel homes, and do some demolition but they are ready for anything.

“We are going to have mud, mold, and mosquitos. It is not going to be a glamorous trip,” said Luckow.

Since this trip is last minute, J-TED is not funding it. If you would like to help students with this trip visit their Go Fund Me page.

The money raised will go to food and supplies for students and then, gift cards to the families they help.

