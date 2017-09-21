Tucson doctor hopes to calm flu shot fears

One of the victims in the hit and run on East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way has died, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
One of the victims in the hit and run on East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way has died, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
Flu season is around the corner which means you’ve likely seen signs popping up around town reminding you to get vaccinated.
Flu season is around the corner which means you’ve likely seen signs popping up around town reminding you to get vaccinated.
A group of high school students from Tucson are headed to Houston in two and a half weeks to help victims of Harvey rebuild. These students are part of the Pima J-TED program for construction. So, the skills they are learning in class will be put to use. Jim Lucklow teaches Construction Technologies. He said after hearing and seeing all the devastation in Houston he wanted to help, and his students stepped up.
A group of high school students from Tucson are headed to Houston to help victims of Harvey rebuild.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has once again made the top 25 list of museums in the United States, that is according to an algorithm from travel site Trip Advisor.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has once again made the top 25 list of museums in the United States, that is according to an algorithm from travel site Trip Advisor.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.
Living in McComb, Mississippi wasn't always easy for Krystal Robertson. An African American Woman who's skin tone is completely different from her family's.
Living in McComb, Mississippi wasn't always easy for Krystal Robertson. An African American Woman who's skin tone is completely different from her family's.
A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.
A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.
The two men arrested at the scene suffered scrapes and bruises.
The two men arrested at the scene suffered scrapes and bruises.
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.