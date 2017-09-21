Última Hora: Accidente fatal involucrando tren en el centro de T - Tucson News Now

Última Hora: Accidente fatal involucrando tren en el centro de Tucson

By KOLD Noticias 13 Estacion
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

El Departamento de Bomberos en Tucson envió un tuit justo antes de las 9:00 el jueves, 21 de septiembre por la mañana, avisando sobre un accidente involucrando un vehículo y un tren al centro de Tucson.

Alrededor de las 9:30, autoridades avisaron que el accidente involucraba un peatón y un tren.

Según TFD (por sus siglas en inglés), el peatón falleció.

Las calles cerca de Main y Stone hasta Main y 7th Ave. estarán cerradas por varias horas.

Noticias KOLD 13 tiene un equipo en la escena, manténgase aquí para actualizaciones. 

