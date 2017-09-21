Última Hora: Accidente fatal involucrando tren en el centro de Tucson

El Departamento de Bomberos en Tucson envió un tuit justo antes de las 9:00 el jueves, 21 de septiembre por la mañana, avisando sobre un accidente involucrando un vehículo y un tren al centro de Tucson.
Alrededor de las 9:30, autoridades avisaron que el accidente involucraba un peatón y un tren.
Según TFD (por sus siglas en inglés), el peatón falleció.
Las calles cerca de Main y Stone hasta Main y 7th Ave. estarán cerradas por varias horas.
Noticias KOLD 13 tiene un equipo en la escena, manténgase aquí para actualizaciones.
Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.
APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.
ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.
Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/
Copyright 2017 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.