Pedestrian hit by train in downtown Tucson

The Tucson Police Department said one person is dead after being hit by a train at Main Street and Stone Avenue.
The Tucson Police Department said one person is dead after being hit by a train at Main Street and Stone Avenue.
One of the victims in the hit and run on East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way has died, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
One of the victims in the hit and run on East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way has died, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
Flu season is around the corner which means you’ve likely seen signs popping up around town reminding you to get vaccinated.
Flu season is around the corner which means you’ve likely seen signs popping up around town reminding you to get vaccinated.
A group of high school students from Tucson are headed to Houston in two and a half weeks to help victims of Harvey rebuild. These students are part of the Pima J-TED program for construction. So, the skills they are learning in class will be put to use. Jim Lucklow teaches Construction Technologies. He said after hearing and seeing all the devastation in Houston he wanted to help, and his students stepped up.
A group of high school students from Tucson are headed to Houston to help victims of Harvey rebuild.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.
A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.
A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.