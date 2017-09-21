Pedestrian hit by train in downtown Tucson - Tucson News Now

Pedestrian hit by train in downtown Tucson

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
A train struck a pedestrian in downtown Tucson (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department said one person is dead after being hit by a train at Main Street and Stone Avenue.

Police said Main Street is closed between Stone and Seventh.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

No further details have been released at this time.

