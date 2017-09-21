Pedestrian hit by train in downtown Tucson

A train struck a pedestrian in downtown Tucson (Source: Tucson News Now)

The Tucson Police Department said one person is dead after being hit by a train at Main Street and Stone Avenue.

.@Tucson_Police on scene of a fatal train/pedestrian collision. The highlighted intersections/roads will be closed for the next couple hrs. pic.twitter.com/Ok6SuunqZB — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) September 21, 2017

Police said Main Street is closed between Stone and Seventh.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

No further details have been released at this time.

