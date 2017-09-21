Video shows woman yelling profanities over veteran's service dog in restaurant

A shocking scene erupted in a Delaware restaurant when a woman became upset about a service dog being in the restaurant.

The owner of Kathy's Crab House & Family Restaurant posted a YouTube video of a woman screaming about the dog being in the restaurant.

WARNING: VIDEO EMBEDDED BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE.

The angry woman, identified as Ciara Miller by Fox 29 in Philadelphia, can be heard shouting: “I’m leaving because the food is nasty and there’s a dog.”

Another woman is heard saying: “he’s alive because he fought for our country.”

The profanity-laced exchange went on for nearly three minutes before Miller leaves.

Miller told Fox 29 that the dog was tall, and its butt was in front of her at the table.

Miller claims that a staff member made a racial comment when she complained to the restaurant, and that's when she got angry.

"6 or 7 people yelling out, [expletive] you, get that [expletive] out of here, making derogatory statements," Miller said.

Her parting words to the camera recording her were: "it’s disgusting to have an animal inside of a public restaurant, and if it is here it should be disclosed at a sectional area. Know that! Know that!”

Kathy's Crab House & Family Restaurant posted a response on Facebook:

We would like to express at this time how sorry we are over the embarrassing turn of events that occurred earlier this week in our restaurant, here in Delaware City. It is unfortunate that some of the public are not familiar with federal regulations regarding service animals, which, in fact, do permit service animals into establishments such as grocery stores, public buildings and restaurants, giving aid and comfort to their masters in their time of need. That being said, we would like to take what may have been perceived as a negative incident and turn this into a positive opportunity, by educating and enlightening the public about the role of service animals and how they help and serve many returning veterans who have suffered serious wounds and injuries, as well as those veterans suffering from PTSD. So, at this time, we would like to announce that we will be sponsoring a fundraising effort for veterans and service animals thru the Montana Wounded Warriors. We would like to enlist your help as a sponsor, volunteer, or as a donor and help us enlighten and educate the public as well as to help those veterans in need. Details need to be finalized at this time, but as they come together, we will make additional announcements to keep you apprised of our progress. Thank you

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.