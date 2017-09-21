Video shows woman yelling profanities over veteran's service dog in restaurant

A shocking scene erupted in a Delaware restaurant when a woman became upset about a service dog being in the restaurant.
The owner of Kathy's Crab House & Family Restaurant posted a YouTube video of a woman screaming about the dog being in the restaurant.
The angry woman, identified as Ciara Miller by Fox 29 in Philadelphia, can be heard shouting: “I’m leaving because the food is nasty and there’s a dog.”
Another woman is heard saying: “he’s alive because he fought for our country.”
The profanity-laced exchange went on for nearly three minutes before Miller leaves.
Miller told Fox 29 that the dog was tall, and its butt was in front of her at the table.
Miller claims that a staff member made a racial comment when she complained to the restaurant, and that's when she got angry.
"6 or 7 people yelling out, [expletive] you, get that [expletive] out of here, making derogatory statements," Miller said.
Her parting words to the camera recording her were: "it’s disgusting to have an animal inside of a public restaurant, and if it is here it should be disclosed at a sectional area. Know that! Know that!”
Kathy's Crab House & Family Restaurant posted a response on Facebook:
We would like to express at this time how sorry we are over the embarrassing turn of events that occurred earlier this week in our restaurant, here in Delaware City.
It is unfortunate that some of the public are not familiar with federal regulations regarding service animals, which, in fact, do permit service animals into establishments such as grocery stores, public buildings and restaurants, giving aid and comfort to their masters in their time of need.
That being said, we would like to take what may have been perceived as a negative incident and turn this into a positive opportunity, by educating and enlightening the public about the role of service animals and how they help and serve many returning veterans who have suffered serious wounds and injuries, as well as those veterans suffering from PTSD.
So, at this time, we would like to announce that we will be sponsoring a fundraising effort for veterans and service animals thru the Montana Wounded Warriors. We would like to enlist your help as a sponsor, volunteer, or as a donor and help us enlighten and educate the public as well as to help those veterans in need.
Details need to be finalized at this time, but as they come together, we will make additional announcements to keep you apprised of our progress.
Thank you
MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
A shocking scene erupted in a Delaware restaurant when a woman got upset about a service dog being in the restaurant.
A shocking scene erupted in a Delaware restaurant when a woman got upset about a service dog being in the restaurant.
The Tucson Police Department said one person is dead after being hit by a train at Main Street and Stone Avenue.
The Tucson Police Department said one person is dead after being hit by a train at Main Street and Stone Avenue.
One of the victims in the hit and run on East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way has died, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
One of the victims in the hit and run on East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way has died, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
Flu season is around the corner which means you’ve likely seen signs popping up around town reminding you to get vaccinated.
Flu season is around the corner which means you’ve likely seen signs popping up around town reminding you to get vaccinated.
A group of high school students from Tucson are headed to Houston in two and a half weeks to help victims of Harvey rebuild. These students are part of the Pima J-TED program for construction. So, the skills they are learning in class will be put to use. Jim Lucklow teaches Construction Technologies. He said after hearing and seeing all the devastation in Houston he wanted to help, and his students stepped up.
A group of high school students from Tucson are headed to Houston to help victims of Harvey rebuild.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.
A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.
Police say around 10:40 a dump truck rolled over a portable toilet while someone was inside at the intersection of Aberdeen and 23rd Street.
Police say around 10:40 a dump truck rolled over a portable toilet while someone was inside at the intersection of Aberdeen and 23rd Street.
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.