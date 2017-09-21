7th Annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta

Experience baseball like never before this Oct. 5–8 at Kino Sports Complex during the seventh annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta starring four professional teams of the Mexican Pacific League. Festivities include double-header games each night, delicious food, live entertainment, music, and much more. Buy your tickets online now or get them in person starting Sept. 25 at the Kino Box Office, 2500 E. Ajo Way.

This year’s fiesta includes the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de Obregón, Águilas de Mexicali, Cañeros de Los Mochis and the Cincinnati Reds Young Stars, a prospect team of the Major League organization. All games will take place at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way. Free parking included. Stadium gates open one hour before the first game.

General admission ticket prices range from $10 for adults to $6 for children between the ages of 6-16. Box seats cost $15. Special discounted tickets are available for seniors, military, and college students, with valid ID, at the Kino Box Office, 2500 E. Ajo Way, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Sept. 25.

In addition to discounted tickets, the Mexican Baseball Fiesta will offer special promotions on select nights. (See dates below)

During the Fiesta, Kino Sports Complex will enforce its clear bag policy. Approved items include diaper bags, one-gallon freezer bags, clutch purses no larger than 4.5” x 5” and clear tote bags no larger than 12”x 6”x 12”. All bags subject to inspection. For more information about the clear bag policy or to discuss special accommodations, call Kino Sports Complex at (520) 724-5466.



For more details or to purchase tickets online, visit the Mexican Baseball Fiesta website.

Mexican Baseball Fiesta Game Schedule:

Thursday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m . - Obregón vs. Mexicali; Hermosillo vs. Cincinnati Reds Future Stars (On Oct. 5, kids can get free admission tickets at any Tucson eegee’s location for eegee’s Kids Night.)

Friday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. - Mexicali vs. Cincinnati Reds Future Stars; Hermosillio vs. Obregon

- Mexicali vs. Cincinnati Reds Future Stars; Hermosillio vs. Obregon Saturday, Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. - Los Mochis vs. Mexicali; Hermosillo vs. Obregón

- Los Mochis vs. Mexicali; Hermosillo vs. Obregón Sunday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. - Mexicali vs. Obregon; Hermosillo vs. Los Mochis ( For the Oct. 8 game, Vantage West Credit Union will offer family vouchers at all its Tucson branches for Vantage West Family Night. The voucher includes eight general admission tickets for only $10. Guests must present their voucher at the Kino Box Office to get the discounted tickets. Tickets and vouchers subject to availability.)

