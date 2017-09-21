AZGFD, ADEQ release “Green Light” list of fish that can be eaten - Tucson News Now

AZGFD, ADEQ release “Green Light” list of fish that can be eaten without restrictions

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department) (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) have begun a "Green Light" campaign that highlights the fish species from specific waters that can be eaten without limits.  

“This is great news for anglers, and reaffirms what we’ve known all along – fresh fish from our state’s waters are an important part of a healthy diet,” said Chris Cantrell, AZGFD aquatics branch chief, in a recent news release. “We encourage all anglers to get out and ‘Fish AZ.’”

According to a recent release from AZGFD, the green light list includes all trout and channel catfish, which are supplied for the AZGFD Community Fishing Program. There are 220 waters that are managed by AZGFD that contain trout, making up 40,000 surface acres of lakes and 1,000 miles of rivers or streams. 

Both AZGFD and ADEQ have been testing a variety of fish across the state for mercury, the most common contaminant found in edible fish fillets across the U.S. according to the release.  They have been able to identify what fish to avoid (red light) and what fish can be eaten in limited quantities (orange light).  

Fishermen know about consumption advisories, but this will be the first time in the state that they will know what fish species at various locations can be caught, eaten, and enjoyed with limits.  

“ADEQ is excited about our partnership with AZGFD to communicate new ‘Green Light Fishery’ details with anglers, our communities and Arizona visitors,” said Trevor Baggiore, ADEQ Water Quality Division Director, in the news release. “We are especially excited to let our fishing community know they have the green light to eat fish in in Arizona.” 

See all the green light waters on the ADEQ interactive e-Map, including other waters and fish species classified as “Green Light Fisheries.”

See more information about Arizona Fish Consumption Advisories.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Teacher accused of bringing students home for sex

    Teacher accused of bringing students home for sex

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-09-20 20:24:41 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:20 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:20:20 GMT
    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.

    Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.

  • Gas station worker tired of being sitting duck, shoots robbery suspect

    Gas station worker tired of being sitting duck, shoots robbery suspect

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-09-21 00:01:32 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-09-21 00:01:32 GMT

    A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect. 

    A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect. 

  • Aaron Hernandez had severe CTE; daughter sues NFL, Pats

    Aaron Hernandez had severe CTE; daughter sues NFL, Pats

    Thursday, September 21 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-09-21 20:15:34 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-09-21 23:38:21 GMT

    Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.

    Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.

    •   
Powered by Frankly