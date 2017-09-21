AZGFD, ADEQ release “Green Light” list of fish that can be eaten without restrictions

A shocking scene erupted in a Delaware restaurant when a woman got upset about a service dog being in the restaurant.
The Tucson Police Department said one person is dead after being hit by a train at Main Street and Stone Avenue.
One of the victims in the hit and run on East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way has died, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
Flu season is around the corner which means you’ve likely seen signs popping up around town reminding you to get vaccinated.
A group of high school students from Tucson are headed to Houston in two and a half weeks to help victims of Harvey rebuild. These students are part of the Pima J-TED program for construction. So, the skills they are learning in class will be put to use. Jim Lucklow teaches Construction Technologies. He said after hearing and seeing all the devastation in Houston he wanted to help, and his students stepped up.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.
Roy Moore and Luther Strange will take part in a debate Monday night at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery. It will be available live on WSFA.com, the WSFA 12 News app and the WSFA 12 News Facebook page.
A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.
U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's campaign slogan plays heavily off his name - "Alabama Deserves Moore" - but the wrap on a bus promoting his candidacy needed 'Moore' editing Thursday.
