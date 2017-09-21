Plea agreement for suspect in baby formula tampering case

Arizona puts more women behind bars than most states in the country and a majority of the inmates are there for non-violent drug offenses.
Arizona puts more women behind bars than most states in the country and a majority of the inmates are there for non-violent drug offenses.
Police say a woman was arrested in Tempe after she was caught in a home going through the refrigerator and wearing clothes that belongs to the family. Ericka Layne Harper faces one felony count of burglary and one felony count of criminal trespassing.
Police say a woman was arrested in Tempe after she was caught in a home going through the refrigerator and wearing clothes that belongs to the family. Ericka Layne Harper faces one felony count of burglary and one felony count of criminal trespassing.
A Phoenix man was arrested Wednesday morning on an animal cruelty charge after he told officers he stabbed his 6-month-old puppy to death and then cut the dog's head off after she died.
A Phoenix man was arrested Wednesday morning on an animal cruelty charge after he told officers he stabbed his 6-month-old puppy to death and then cut the dog's head off after she died.
Tucson News Now has learned of a plea agreement for a woman accused of returning tainted baby formula to Tucson stores.
Tucson News Now has learned of a plea agreement for a woman accused of returning tainted baby formula to Tucson stores.
Police surrounded a pickup truck in central Phoenix after a possible pursuit on Wednesday night.
Police surrounded a pickup truck in central Phoenix after a possible pursuit on Wednesday night.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.
Local activist Lakey Love is a friend of the teacher. She says the effort is an opportunity to teach others about those who don't identify as either male or female.
Local activist Lakey Love is a friend of the teacher. She says the effort is an opportunity to teach others about those who don't identify as either male or female.