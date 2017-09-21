Sound The Alarm event

By Alexa Wheeler, Tucson News Now intern

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Did you know that on average, seven people die every day from a home fire?

The American Red Cross of Southern Arizona is striving to reduce this ongoing problem by hosting an event called Sound The Alarm.

The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon.

They are looking for volunteers all across the valley and with your help there will be 1,000 free smoke alarms installed which will ultimately reach about 450 homes.

Volunteers will be trained on how to set up the smoke alarm, fill out the proper documents, and talk with the families about an escape plan. The event will conclude with a lunch for all the volunteers cooked by the Tucson Fire Department.

For more information on how to volunteer for the event or simply make a donation to the Red Cross of Southern Arizona visit https://www.redcross.org/sound-the-alarm.

