Hotspots in Tucson for "hands free" ordinance violations

Since the Pima County Sheriff’s Department started handing out tickets for not obeying the "hands free" ordinance, deputies have handed out 80 tickets all over the county.

Two hot spots for ticketing distracted drivers in the county are Cardinal and Valencia, and Ajo and Palo Verde. The two intersections have combined for 13 out of the 80 citations.

PCSD officials say part of the reason for the increase is the change to placing traffic units around the county. It has the unit focused on keeping the roads safe, by looking for speeders and distracted drivers.

A message that some drivers get.

If a driver gets pulled over at either of these intersections, or any other one around the county, the first offense will cost $100.

