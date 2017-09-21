Hotspots in Tucson for "hands free" ordinance violations

Two hot spots for ticketing distracted drivers in the county are Cardinal and Valencia and Ajo and Palo Verde.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
A 64-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 on Tuesday morning.
Athletes are cranking up their training for El Tour de Tucson, which means drivers will see them on the roadways, especially early in the morning as they try to beat the heat.
A Tucson landmark, "A" Mountain, is closed to the public. But don't worry, it's only temporary.
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange met Thursday night for their first and only debate.
