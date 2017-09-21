PCSD releases totals for "hands free" ordinance violations

Two hot spots for ticketing distracted drivers in the county are Cardinal and Valencia and Ajo and Palo Verde.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
A 64-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 on Tuesday morning.
Athletes are cranking up their training for El Tour de Tucson, which means drivers will see them on the roadways, especially early in the morning as they try to beat the heat.
A Tucson landmark, "A" Mountain, is closed to the public. But don't worry, it's only temporary.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange met Thursday night for their first and only debate.
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.
