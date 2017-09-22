Shooting reported on Campbell near Sunnyside High School

One person was shot in the face at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan spokesman with the Tucson Police Department.
One person was shot in the face at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan spokesman with the Tucson Police Department.
Police say a woman was arrested in Tempe after she was caught in a home going through the refrigerator and wearing clothes that belongs to the family. Ericka Layne Harper faces one felony count of burglary and one felony count of criminal trespassing.
Police say a woman was arrested in Tempe after she was caught in a home going through the refrigerator and wearing clothes that belongs to the family. Ericka Layne Harper faces one felony count of burglary and one felony count of criminal trespassing.
Arizona puts more women behind bars than most states in the country and a majority of the inmates are there for non-violent drug offenses.
Arizona puts more women behind bars than most states in the country and a majority of the inmates are there for non-violent drug offenses.
A Phoenix man was arrested Wednesday morning on an animal cruelty charge after he told officers he stabbed his 6-month-old puppy to death and then cut the dog's head off after she died.
A Phoenix man was arrested Wednesday morning on an animal cruelty charge after he told officers he stabbed his 6-month-old puppy to death and then cut the dog's head off after she died.
Tucson News Now has learned of a plea agreement for a woman accused of returning tainted baby formula to Tucson stores.
Tucson News Now has learned of a plea agreement for a woman accused of returning tainted baby formula to Tucson stores.
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange met Thursday night for their first and only debate.
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange met Thursday night for their first and only debate.