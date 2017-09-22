Shooting reported on Campbell near Sunnyside High School

One person was shot in the face at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan spokesman with the Tucson Police Department.

A call came in at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 about a man being shot. Officers responded to the scene and learned that someone had entered the front office of the apartment complex and said a man was shot.

Officers searched the area but were not able to find the victim or a scene, there were no shell casings or blood.

Area hospitals were alerted to the search for someone with a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Dugan only one hospital reported a gunshot wound victim.

According to TPD the victim was shot in the face, but is expected to be ok.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, they can remain anonymous.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.