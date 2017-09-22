VB: UA dominates ASU in three-set sweep

The Wildcats win in Tempe for the first time since 2014 (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics).

Arizona volleyball opened the 2017 Pac-12 season with a straight set victory over rival Arizona State in Tempe, 26-24, 25-18, 25-22.

The victory was UA's first in Tempe since the 2014 season and broke a streak of four straight matchups between the two teams won by the home team.

Jade Turner recorded a career-high 11 blocks on .381 hitting and put down a team-high six blocks.

Arizona (7-3, 1-0) had a season-high seven service aces. ASU (10-3, 0-1 Pac-12) had no aces to go along with five errors.

The match was the first competition this year in the Territorial Cup Series, the annual all-sports battle between the Wildcats and Sun Devils. ASU has won the Series four straight years.

The Wildcats return home to host Washington State on Saturday at 6 p.m. MST to conclude week 1 of Pac-12 play.

