Valdez defeats title tonight at TCC

Undefeated World Boxing Organization (WBO) world champions Oscar Valdez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez headline an exciting world championship event Friday night at Tucson Arena.

Valdez (22-0, 19 KOs), a two-time Mexican Olympian with strong roots in Tucson, will be defending his WBO featherweight title against the WBO's No. 4 world-rated contender Genesis Servania (29-0, 12 KOs), of Bacolod City, Philippines.

WBO super middleweight champion Ramirez (35-0, 24 KOs), from Mazatlan Mexico, will take on No. 1 contender and mandatory challenger Jesse "Hard Work" Hart (22-0, 18 KOs), of Philadelphia, PA, in the grudge match of the year.

The four warriors boast a perfect combined record of 108-0 (73 KOs) with nearly 70% of their victories coming by way of knockout.

There are six other fights on the undercard which will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Top Ranked Boxing. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.