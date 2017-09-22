Valdez defeats title tonight at TCC

The Wildcats head into Pac-12 play tied with California for the top spot in turnover-margin (+4).
The Wildcats head into Pac-12 play tied with California for the top spot in turnover-margin (+4).
Arizona Volleyball opened the 2017 Pac-12 season with a straight set victory over rival Arizona State in Tempe, 26-24, 25-18, 25-22.
Arizona Volleyball opened the 2017 Pac-12 season with a straight set victory over rival Arizona State in Tempe, 26-24, 25-18, 25-22.
Arizona volleyball (6-3) is set to begin the Pac-12 schedule tonight with rival Arizona State in Tempe.
Arizona volleyball (6-3) is set to begin the Pac-12 schedule tonight with rival Arizona State in Tempe.
KOLD News 13 sat down with boxing great Jake LaMotta in early 2017, one of the last interviews for the legendary man.
KOLD News 13 sat down with boxing great Jake LaMotta in early 2017, one of the last interviews for the legendary man.
Senior running back Nick Wilson returned to the field against UTEP but was that necessary? Our David Kelly and Glenn Howell (UA '85) weigh-in.
Senior running back Nick Wilson returned to the field against UTEP but was that necessary? Our David Kelly and Glenn Howell (UA '85) weigh-in.