Valdez defends title tonight at TCC

The DACA initiative directly effects the family of the boxing champion.
Arizona Volleyball opened the 2017 Pac-12 season with a straight set victory over rival Arizona State in Tempe, 26-24, 25-18, 25-22.
Oscar Valdez makes good on his dream to bring a world title defense to Tucson.
The Wildcats head into Pac-12 play tied with California for the top spot in turnover-margin (+4).
Arizona volleyball (6-3) is set to begin the Pac-12 schedule tonight with rival Arizona State in Tempe.
KOLD News 13 sat down with boxing great Jake LaMotta in early 2017, one of the last interviews for the legendary man.
