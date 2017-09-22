Two Tucson Red Cross volunteers head to help victims in Puerto R - Tucson News Now

Two Tucson Red Cross volunteers head to help victims in Puerto Rico

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
(Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Two Tucson Red Cross volunteers took off from Tucson International Airport to help the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Victoria Willhite and Humberto Benitez packed up Friday morning to catch their flight.

They said they aren’t sure what they will be doing until they get there, but they are ready for anything.

Before they took off both volunteers had to sign hardship papers.

Red Cross staff said this is a dangerous mission because the area where they’ll be helping is destroyed.

When Willhite and Benitez arrive in Puerto Rico there is no guarantee there will be beds, showers, or even food for them.

But they aren't letting the unknowns stop them from going.

“There were no thoughts, when I got the call I said absolutely, we need help, they need help and I wanted t be there to help them,” said Willhite.

Both volunteers just got back from helping victims of other hurricanes. Benítez helped the people in Miami affected by Irma and Willhite was in Houston helping those devastated by Harvey.

At this point they have a one way ticket to Puerto Rico.

They aren’t sure how long they will be there. They said they’ll stay as long as it takes.

